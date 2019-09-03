New programme to help children from disadvantaged homes pick up digital skills

SINGAPORE - A new programme has launched to allow upper primary pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds in the Central Singapore district to pick up digital skills in a fun manner.

Dubbed My Digital Bootcamp, it is part of a larger effort to ensure that no one, including children from disadvantaged backgrounds, is left behind as Singapore marches into the digital future, said Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran on Tuesday (Sept 3) morning.

"We want all our children, in every segment of our society, to be active participants in the digital future," he said, at the launch event at Townsville Primary School.

Initiated by the Central Singapore Community Development Council (CDC), My Digital Bootcamp is supported by United Overseas Bank (UOB), which donated $500,000 to fund the programme. It targets some 1,000 upper primary pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds in the Central Singapore district.

The first phase started on Tuesday as a two-day "mission on Mars" for 100 pupils from Townsville Primary School and Pathlight School.

The pupils have to play-act as stranded astronauts who can return to Earth only after creating various solutions using digital skills. For example, they can design and make their own robots, construct protective safety goggles through 3-D printing, or develop their own simulated characters in a game development programme.

Townsville Primary 4 pupil Lancelot Leung, 10, said in the middle of a robotics workshop that he was "very, very excited" about completing the programme.

"I tried to build a Lego robot vehicle with a motor before, but it wasn't very good. I hope I will be able to build a much faster and better one here," he said.

Mr Eric Tham, head of group commercial banking at UOB, said: "We have been supporting initiatives that develop young minds, especially those of children from disadvantaged backgrounds. We hope that through our support of My Digital Bootcamp, it will encourage these children to explore their interest in technology and to open their minds to the possibilities of digital making."

Mayor of Central Singapore CDC, Ms Denise Phua, added: "Equipping Singaporeans with skills to navigate the evolving digital landscape is essential. Children are no exception. Regardless of their starting points in life, they too should be given equal opportunities to learn new skills."

My Digital Bootcamp will be progressively rolled out until March next year. More than 10 schools in the Central Singapore district have signed up for the programme, which will be conducted during the post-examination periods and school holidays.