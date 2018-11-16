New polytechnic and ITE students to pay higher tuition fees in 2019

SINGAPORE - Students entering the polytechnics and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) next year will have to pay more than their seniors.

Checks by The Straits Times found that their annual fees, which apply to newcomers in the 2019 academic year, will go up by between 3 and 7 per cent, like the year before.

The new fees were posted on the schools' websites on Friday (Nov 16). The polytechnics' term starts in April, while ITE has two intakes in January and April.

Singaporeans entering the five polytechnics next year will pay an annual tuition fee of $2,900, up from the current $2,800.

The polytechnic tuition fees for permanent residents will go up by $200 to $5,800, while that for international students will go up by $400 to $10,400.

At the ITE, fees for full-time Nitec courses will go up by $20 for Singaporeans, while PRs will pay $300 more and foreign students $900 more.

Fees for the Higher Nitec courses remain unchanged.

Tuition fees for higher education have been going up yearly in the past few years, but the Ministry of Education has previously said that the Government continues to heavily subsidise the cost of polytechnic and ITE education for Singaporeans - at about 85 per cent and more than 90 per cent respectively.

It had also said that regular but small fee increases are better than a larger hike in a single year.

Students who need help can approach the financial aid offices in the institutions.

Government bursary amounts were raised last year, with polytechnic students able to get up to $2,350 a year and ITE students up to $1,400 a year, depending on household income.