New diploma courses at Ngee Ann Polytechnic to prepare students for changing economy

SINGAPORE - Prospective students at Ngee Ann Polytechnic can expect three new courses this year that will prepare them for the changing economy.

They include a Diploma in Community Development, a course designed to support the growing social service sector, in which students will be taught design thinking and social innovation skills. This course combines curriculum from management, psychology and entrepreneurship, offering students a holistic education in community development.

The Diploma in Design merges existing courses in product design with sustainable urban design and engineering, and aims to provide students with the opportunity to work on real-world projects that are closely tied with industrial and community partners.

The polytechnic also offers a Diploma in Media Post-Production, a course which will equip students with useful storytelling and content creation skills. The diploma combines courses on audio-visual technology and visual effects, gearing students for potential careers in media production, or in the arts and entertainment industry.

Existing diplomas in Aerospace Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Immersive Media have also been revamped in an effort to ensure academic rigour and continued industry relevance in their courses, said Ngee Ann in a statement yesterday.

By constantly reviewing and revamping their courses, the polytechnic hopes to offer students with a relevant set of skills that opens doors to a greater range of career options in the future, it said.