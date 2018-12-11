N-level exam results to be released next Monday

Candidates who took the Singapore-Cambridge GCE N-level examinations this year will receive their results next Monday, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

Students may collect their result slips from their schools from 2pm.

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post. The result slips will be mailed to the address provided during the registration period.

They can also obtain their results online using their SingPass account at the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's website from 2pm.

Students who wish to apply to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can submit their applications online via the ITE's application portal. Application forms are also available from the customer service centres at the three ITE colleges in Ang Mo Kio, Simei and Choa Chu Kang.

Those eligible for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme and the Direct Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme will receive invitations to apply for the programmes.

The Direct Entry Scheme enables students to progress to selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at the ITE, if they achieve the qualifying grade point average scores.

Eligible students may submit their applications online, through the ITE's application portal from 2.30pm next Monday until 5pm on Dec 20.

The Direct Entry Scheme posting results will be released at 9am on Dec 24.

The one-year Polytechnic Foundation Programme offers a practice-oriented curriculum taught by polytechnic lecturers, to better prepare polytechnic-bound students for entry into relevant diploma courses. It is an alternative to the Secondary 5 year as N-level graduates under the programme will not sit the O levels.

Applications will begin next month, when the GCE O-level examination results are released. Those eligible for the programme will receive their application forms on that day.

The ministry said that interested students should first progress to Secondary 5 on Jan 2, while waiting to be notified about their eligibility for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme.