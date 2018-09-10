More Singapore Institute of Technology graduates find full-time work

SINGAPORE - More Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) graduates secured full-time permanent jobs last year, results from the university's annual survey show.

The proportion of SIT graduates who found full-time work six months after completing their final examinations was 82.9 per cent last year, up from 77.1 per cent in 2016.

But there was no shift in median gross monthly pay. It remained at $3,200, like in 2016.

Some computing science graduates earned between $3,600 and $3,800, while nursing graduates secured $3,650 in monthly pay.

Overall, 92.3 per cent of SIT graduates found jobs, up from 89 per cent in 2016.

In a statement on Monday (Sept 10), SIT's vice-president (industry and community) Ivan Lee said the university is heartened its students continue to "enjoy high employability and competitive salaries despite SIT being a young university".

SIT started in 2009 with 500 students in 10 degree programmes.

The university's Integrated Work Study Programme, which allows students to work on real-world projects, has reaped results.

For instance, more than 80 per cent of graduates from the accountancy and hospitality business programmes received job offers from the companies they worked in before graduating.

Associate Professor Lee added: "With the world economy being increasingly unpredictable and complex, more and more employers value real work experience."

The survey results also show a slight increase in graduates opting for freelance employment, from 2.5 per cent in 2016 to 2.8 per cent last year.

But there was a dip in the part-time and temporary employment rate, from 9.4 per cent in 2016 to 6.6 per cent last year.

This is the fourth year that SIT has taken part in the graduate employment survey. About 85 per cent of its cohort of 1,530 graduates responded to the survey, which was conducted from March 1 to May 14 this year.

Due to different academic calendars, the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University conduct their surveys in November each year, while Singapore University of Technology and Design and SIT conduct theirs in February and March respectively.

The Singapore University of Social Sciences will join the survey from the next cycle.