More financial help for students from lower- and middle-income families in independent schools

SINGAPORE - More financial help is on the way to give students who come from lower- or middle-income families more access to the top independent schools in Singapore.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Thursday afternoon (Dec 27) that students "eligible for the popular secondary schools with the most stringent entry criteria" should be able to enter those schools if they want to, adding that 7.5 per cent of students living in Housing Board one- to three-room flats scored in the top PSLE quintile.

He was speaking at the Appointment and Appreciation Ceremony for Principals at Shangri-La Hotel, where 66 principals received appointment letters from director-general of education Wong Siew Hoong.

In his speech, Mr Ong announced the enhancement of the financial assistance scheme for students in the eight independent schools and two specialised independent schools from 2019.

The independent schools are Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Hwa Chong Institution, Methodist Girls' School, Nanyang Girls' High School, Raffles Girls' School, Raffles Institution, Singapore Chinese Girls' School and St Joseph's Institution. The specialised independent schools are NUS High School and the School of Science and Technology.

Citing what Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during the debate on the President's Address to Parliament earlier this year, Mr Ong said: "Popular schools, such as certain independent schools, are attracting a greater proportion of students from families with higher socio-economic status. So diversity in these schools has gone down over the years."

He added: "This issue is not unique to us. We have seen this happening in all other developed societies with longer histories than us.

"Successful parents have more resources to invest in their children, they pass on their social capital, and send them to the popular schools, which become less open and diverse over time. We cannot blame parents for wanting the best for their children, but we need to work hard against this trend."

Under the enhanced scheme, students from low- or middle-income families will "pay a multiple of fees for government and government-aided schools, from zero to 1.5 times, depending on household income levels", said Mr Ong.

For example, students from families with a gross household income of $2,571 to $4,000 will pay the equivalent of government and government-aided school fees, which is about $300 a year.

Previously, the subsidy for students from these families was 90 per cent of independent school fees, which vary from school to school. For a Raffles Institution student, that works out to a payment of $402 a year.

Mr Ong also announced a new Uplift scholarship for independent school students from families with a gross household income of up to $2,750.

Uplift, which stands for Uplifting Pupils in Life and Inspiring Families Taskforce, is led by Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah. It was set up to strengthen support for students from disadvantaged families.

The Uplift scholarship will provide a $800 cash award per annum. It caters to two groups of students - recipients of the Edusave Scholarship for Independent Schools and students admitted through Direct School Admission (DSA).

Eligible students can apply for the Uplift Scholarship through the independent schools.

Said Mr Ong: "Through these additional financial assistance, all students, regardless of family income or background, can and should aspire to an education in a school of their choice, and need not worry about the cost of education.

"These are significant steps we are taking to enhance the diversity of independent schools, while preserving their meritorious culture."