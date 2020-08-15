MOE will ensure education remains an effective social leveller: Wong

The Ministry of Education will continue to focus on education as a social leveller, as well as work to ensure that schools can continue to operate even if the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong.

"One priority for my team and I is to ensure that education remains an effective social leveller. And the resources that we provide to our schools should reflect this important ethos," he said.

But the ongoing pandemic has also raised issues that the ministry will have to think about: How to allow students to resume activities outside their classrooms, how exams will be conducted if the pandemic continues, and how to respond if there are unexpected waves of infections.

"We are applying our minds to see what adjustments are needed," he said. "Assuming that the pandemic will be with us for a long period of time, perhaps a year or even longer... we must stay vigilant, but at the same time, ensure that learning is not compromised."

Beyond academic matters and classes, extra-curricular activities are an important part of the learning experience, he noted.

Mr Wong was speaking to reporters at Marsiling Secondary School yesterday, in his first media doorstop since the Cabinet reshuffle two weeks back. It is his third school visit in his new post as Education Minister.

Dr Maliki Osman, who is Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, was also present.

During the visit, Mr Wong spoke to students in some classes, and toured the school grounds.

He also made a stop at the school's vertical vegetable garden, which is used in an applied learning programme to teach students about environmental issues such as food sustainability.

Students grow and harvest crops such as kangkong. They donate the vegetables to local charities and take the leftovers home.

Mr Wong also said that making education a social leveller will involve ensuring that schools "remain an uplifting force to help students from more difficult backgrounds".

These include those who do less well academically in schools, as well as students from less well-off families and those who have special education needs.

He noted that the ministry has been investing a lot in the pre-school sector to "assure children from these backgrounds that they have a good start in life".

"We will see what more we can do to improve that support for the students. But the support is not just financial... it is also about engaging the parents and community."

The Uplifting Pupils in Life and Inspiring Families Taskforce (Uplift) initiatives will also play a big role, Mr Wong said. He added that Dr Maliki will assist him in that area, as well as oversee matters related to the higher learning institutes.

Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling will work with the early childhood and special education sector, while Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang will lend a hand on the SkillsFuture front.

Mr Wong added: "Our overarching priority for education remains the same, and that is to bring out the best in every student. We recognise that all the children are different.

"Each one has different gifts, talents, interests, aptitude, so we want to be able to engage them so that they can find out what their strengths are, and achieve their fullest potential."