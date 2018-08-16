MOE releases schedule for 2019 school year

Primary and secondary school students will start classes on Jan 2 and end the school year on Nov 15 next year, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

The term starts on Jan 2 as Jan 1 is New Year's Day, a gazetted public holiday.

There are three scheduled school holidays. Teachers' Day will be celebrated on Sept 6, and Children's Day on Oct 4. As Youth Day falls on July 7, a Sunday, the next day will be a school holiday.

First-year students at junior colleges and Millennia Institute will start school on Feb 1, while the other students start on Jan 7.

All junior college and Millennia Institute students will end the final school term on Nov 22, except for those in their final year, who will finish the school term when the A levels end next year.

As usual, there will be four vacation periods for all students, in March, June, September and at the end of the year.