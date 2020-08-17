MOE releases calendar for 2021 school year

SINGAPORE - The school term for all Ministry of Education (MOE) primary and secondary schools next year will start on Jan 4 and end on Nov 19.

It mirrors the usual schedule for previous years after the disruptions to the calendar this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, including bringing forward the June school holidays to begin on May 5.

For students starting their first year of junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI), school will start on Jan 29. Second-year JC and MI students begin on Jan 11.

As before, there will be four vacation periods for schools, JCs and MI.

There will be a total of 10 public holidays and four additional scheduled school holidays - namely Youth Day (July 4), the day after National Day (Aug 10), Teachers' Day (Sept 3) and Children's Day (Oct 8).

As Youth Day falls on a Sunday, the following Monday - July 5 - will be the scheduled school holiday.

More details are available on MOE's website.