MOE and pre-schools ask parents and staff to declare weekend travel plans, as safeguard against Wuhan virus

SINGAPORE - Pre-schools in Singapore have stepped up measures to safeguard against the mystery Wuhan virus, which continues to spread in China and abroad.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said it issued advisories on Wednesday (Jan 22) to pre-schools and student care centres to inform them on precautionary measures to ensure the well-being of children and staff.

"As infants and young children are more vulnerable to infectious diseases, pre-school staff are advised to defer non-essential travel to Wuhan during this period," she said.

Pre-schools like PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots and EtonHouse have also sent circulars to parents and staff, requiring them to declare travel plans over the Chinese New Year weekend.

There is widespread concern that travel in and out of China during the upcoming holidays could allow the virus to spread even further and faster.

Parents of older children in schools also received a notice on Thursday through the Parents Gateway mobile application, asking them to indicate by Friday if they are travelling over the weekend.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff have been in place in schools and institutes of higher learning since the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) episode in 2003.

"We stand ready to activate them if the situation requires it," he said, adding that parents should seek immediate medical attention if their children are unwell, and ensure they recover fully before returning to school.

The MSF spokesman said the Early Childhood Development Agency has reminded pre-schools to be vigilant in conducting health checks and monitoring the health of children and staff.

Children and staff are also encouraged to observe good personal and environmental hygiene, such as frequent washing of hands especially before eating or handling food, after toilet visits or when hands are dirtied after coughing or sneezing.

"Frequently touched surfaces, toys and commonly shared items should also be cleaned at least daily and when contaminated by nasal or oral secretions," she said, adding that parents should not send their child to school if the child is sick, and are advised to seek medical treatment promptly.

"Infectious diseases can be spread from person to person or through surfaces contaminated by sick individuals. Sick children and staff should rest at home and only return to school or work once they have fully recovered."

The MSF is also working closely with the community-based and residential facilities under its purview, including Children and Young Persons Homes, Welfare Homes and Disability Homes to ensure that the necessary precautionary measures are taken.

Ms Marini Khamis, senior director of PCF's pre-school management division, said it sent an advisory on the rise of dengue and infectious diseases on Monday to its pre-schools, which have been instructed to send out travel declaration forms to all parents and staff, and have them completed by this week.

"We have directed all our pre-schools to increase health checks to thrice a day and continue to encourage good personal hygiene practices among children and staff," she said, adding that staff are also on the alert for any symptoms of the Wuhan virus.

Mr Ng Yi Xian, executive director of EtonHouse International Education Group, said: "Our centres are closely monitoring the health of our children and ensuring a high level of hygiene and sanitation.

"We have developed comprehensive policies in relation to management of sick children, control and prevention of infections, and hand washing. These policies aim to minimise cross infection in early childhood settings through acknowledged best practices and are strictly adhered to by all staff members," he said.

Ms Thian Ai Ling, general manager of NTUC First Campus' My First Skool, said that on top of routine measures such as daily temperature checks for all staff, children and visitors, it has also told centre leaders to exercise closer monitoring and continue good hygiene practices.