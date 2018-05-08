Mobile app aims to give Ngee Ann Polytechnic graduates career boost

SINGAPORE - New mobile learning packages have been issued to this year's graduates from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) to give them a head start in their careers.

Known as "Beginnings", the package - which can be downloaded to their phones - contains four online courses within NP's new mobile learning platform, Gnowbe.

It was released in conjunction with the School of Business and Accountancy's graduation ceremony on Tuesday (May 8).

Over 4,500 graduates will be offered the optional courses.

An NP spokesman said they allow graduates to access skills, industry advice, and resources needed in their future careers.

They will also provide a network for their peers and practitioners to share ideas.

NP principal, Mr Clarence Ti, said: "With the introduction of mobile micro-learning courses, we hope our graduates will find it easy and convenient to pick up new skills and knowledge every day, and therefore make learning a way of life.

"This collection of micro courses is also aimed at helping them transit successfully into a new phase of their lives."

Each micro-learning course will include four to 12 10-minute lessons, offer insights into the importance of analytics and tools to uncover fake news.

They also help graduates to develop creative solutions by prompting design thinking, and share five winning mindsets for a successful life.

Upon the completion of each course, graduates will be issued a digital certificate which can be shared on LinkedIn.

Ms Jeanette Alexis Quek Hng Leng, 20, who studied a diploma in tourism and resort management, said: "The interface system is quite easy to use, and the nature of the app allows us to conveniently learn on the go."

In a speech at the ceremony Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and for Education, urged graduates and their parents to continue learning throughout their lives.

"All of us, as students and parents, need to embrace lifelong learning," he said. "Graduation is not the end of our learning, but a milestone in our education journey."