Ministry of Education introduces guidelines on how parents and schools can work together

SINGAPORE - Mutual respect and trust are at the foundation of a new set of guidelines by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on how parents and schools can work together for a child's benefit.

The guidelines were announced by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim at Yu Neng Primary School on Saturday (Feb 16).

They include points on how parents and schools can cooperate to help children pick up self-management skills, build resilience and take responsibility and ownership of their learning.

While MOE is making shifts in the system to better help students develop the joy of learning and to be life-long learners, meaningful school-home partnerships will ensure that children benefit fully from the changes, he said.

The Guidelines for School-Home Partnership were created after consulting schools and parents.

They will be shared with parents through the schools, and schools will align their practices with the new guidelines this year.

Dr Faishal said: "Our children do best when schools and parents work hand-in-hand to support them.

"We hope these guidelines on school-home partnership will be a useful reference for both teachers and parents, to help our children have ownership over their learning, develop a sense of purpose and succeed in life."