Medicine, dentistry students see university fees rise but 90% of courses remain unchanged

SINGAPORE - Students entering medicine and dentistry courses at local universities this year will have to pay higher fees.

However students starting 90 per cent of courses offered by the six national universities this academic year will not face any increases, it has been announced.

Annual tuition fees for medicine and dentistry at the National University of Singapore (NUS) will go up by $500 for new students, affecting the intake for the upcoming academic year in August. This brings the yearly tuition fees for these two courses to $28,900.

Fees for a medicine course at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are also going up by $500 to $34,700.

In a statement from the Ministry of Education (MOE), the government said it is committed to providing significant subsidies that will cover almost three quarters of a student's total cost of education. "Adjustments will still be needed from time to time, but we have reached a good landing point," the statement added.

Arts and social sciences, business and computing are some of the courses for which fees will remain unchanged.

The fee revisions were announced on each university's website on Thursday (March 28). They were decided after consultation between the universities and MOE and take into account the need to manage rising costs, minimise the impact on students and ensure a high quality of education.

Other courses that will see higher fees include music and those at the SUTD and SIT.

Yearly fees at NUS' music faculty will also go up by $500 to $13,950.

As in the previous two years, the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) is also raising its annual tuition fees this year by $150, from $13,050 to $13,200.

At the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), fees will increase by $180 for courses such as engineering, accountancy and hospitality business, and go up by $240 for courses such as pharmaceutical engineering and Information and Communications Technology.

Fees for some courses at SIT like systems engineering remain unchanged.

All six universities raised their fees last year, with the NUS, NTU, Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore University of Social Sciences introducing increases of $50.

SUTD raised its fees by $150- 1 per cent - a year while the SIT introduced different increases last year.

The MOE has also said it will collaborate with the universities to ensure that financial assistance is available, and that no deserving student is denied a university education due to financial difficulties.