List of approved overseas medical schools to be cut from 160 to 103 on Jan 1, 2020

SINGAPORE - From next year, Singaporeans and permanent residents going overseas to study medicine with the aim of practising as doctors here will have a shorter list of 103 schools to choose from, down from the current 160.

The Singapore Medical Council (SMC) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Thursday (April 18) a revised list that sees the number of approved overseas medical schools cut. The change takes effect from Jan 1 next year.

Students who have already secured a place or who are currently studying at one of the other 57 schools will not be affected.

They will be considered for medical registration with the SMC - which is required to practise medicine here - if they fulfil the prevailing requirements and have an offer of employment with a council-approved healthcare institution upon their graduation, the SMC and the MOH said in a joint statement.

The revision was done to ensure that the quality of foreign-trained doctors practising here remains high.

According to MOH and SMC, the list of approved medical schools under the Medical Registration Act is "reviewed from time to time".

The revised list does not include any new additions.

The review took into account the national and international rankings of the universities on the list, as well as the performance of conditionally registered doctors who studied there.

Eight schools in the United States, seven in Canada, and six each in Britain and India are among the 57 dropped from the list of approved overseas medical schools.

Also dropped are all medical schools in Israel, Italy, Norway, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which each had one or two on the list previously.

The University of Wales College of Medicine, a British school dropped from the list, no longer exists after merging in 2004 with Cardiff University, which will remain on the list.

Two British schools, which are no longer on the list of approved medical schools, had previously reported low intakes of students from Singapore.

The Queen's University of Belfast said in 2017 that on average, one student from Singapore graduates from its undergraduate medicine programme each year, while the University of St Andrews in Scotland said it had about three a year.

Both universities said the figures remained stable over the previous decade.

By contrast, Imperial College London said that from 2010 to 2017, it saw between 11 and 24 graduates from Singapore a year. It will continue to be an approved medical school.

Meanwhile, the student intake at the three local medical schools has risen in recent years.

The SMC and MOH said in their statement that the total annual intake across the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Duke-NUS Medical School and the Nanyang Technological University's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine has risen from 300 in 2010 to 500 in 2018.