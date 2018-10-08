Learn the art of hospitality

In the wake of the phenomenal success of the movie “Crazy Rich Asians”, and the highly publicised Trump-Kim summit, Singapore’s international profile as a travel destination and location for hosting conferences and summits has been raised considerably, with the hospitality, tourism and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industries set to benefit.

A thriving international hub

Last year, the industry pulled in $26.8 billion in tourism receipts, a 3.9 per cent increase from 2016. This was in large part due to more visitor arrivals from high-spending markets like China, South Korea, UK and US. Total visitor numbers also increased 6.2 per cent from 2016, to a total of 17.4 million.

Then-chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Mr Lionel Yeo, said: "STB is pleased to report a second consecutive year of record tourism performance. Together with significant initiatives to support industry innovation and competitiveness, we made excellent progress in 2017 towards our vision of quality tourism growth.”

Within the industry, the MICE segment accounted for $3.15 billion in the first three quarters of last year. To maintain Singapore’s status as a top destination for conferences and business events, STB supports initiatives like the World Cities Summit, Singapore Airshow and Singapore FinTech Festival.



Last year, Singapore recorded $26.8 billion in tourism receipts, thanks to more visitor arrivals from high-spending countries. PHOTO: iStock



Singapore will also host the prestigious Rotary International Convention in 2024, which is expected to attract over 25,000 Rotary members from around the world.

World-class sporting events like the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night Singapore, International Champions Cup Singapore (ICC) and Formula One Singapore Grand Prix also continue to draw in visitors.

For those interested in entering the hospitality, travel, tourism and MICE industry, there is no better time to do so — and for those currently in the industry, it is a good time to upgrade your skills to take advantage of the increased growth.



World-class sporting events like the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix continue to draw visitors to the island nation. PHOTO: iStock



Learn management skills

Education provider Kaplan in Singapore offers Double Majors Bachelor’s Degree programmes from Murdoch University that will jump-start your career in hospitality, travel, tourism and MICE, or take it to the next level if you are already working in the industry.

Both full- and part-time programmes that cater to a variety of needs are available.

If you are interested in pursuing Hospitality and Tourism Management, check out the Bachelor of Business in Hospitality & Tourism Management and Marketing (Double Major) or the Bachelor of Business in Hospitality & Tourism Management and Management (Double Major).

These Degree programmes will provide you not only with core skills in business management, but also a broad knowledge of contemporary issues within the hospitality and tourism industry.

Modules like Destination Management will teach you strategic planning techniques on how to use tourism as a means of building community while maintaining sustainability. Organisational Theory and Behaviour will help you understand how individuals behave and communicate, and how interpersonal interactions, motivations and leadership influence an organisation’s culture.



Murdoch University's Degree programmes will provide you with core skills in business management and a broad knowledge of contemporary issues within the hospitality and tourism industry. PHOTO: iStock



Graduates of these programmes can look forward to exciting careers with tourist attractions, hotels and integrated resorts, and also in the area of medical tourism.

Enter the tourism and MICE industry

Are you are a good organiser with a head for logistics? Then perhaps tourism, events and MICE is the field for you. If you are keen to explore or wish to broaden your capabilities in this field, consider a Degree programme such as the Bachelor of Arts in Tourism & Events and Hospitality & Tourism Management (Double Major).

This programme is targeted at students who are aiming for flexibility and versatility in the marketplace. It is broad enough to cover various aspects of the hospitality, travel, tourism and MICE industry.

You will study modules like Events, Policy and Evaluation, which will teach you how to manage events and festivals, from design and marketing to managing visitors and the community.

In Travel and Tourism in Society, you will be empowered to explore how tourism and event planning can bring great benefit to the local community, as well as the various dimensions of travel and the impact that it can have.

As part of this programme, you will also undertake an independent research project in tourism and events, with approval of your unit coordinator.



In the Bachelor of Arts in Tourism & Events and Hospitality & Tourism Management (Double Major) programme, you will explore the various dimensions of travel and the impact that it can have. PHOTO: iStock



Careers that await you include tourism manager, event coordinator and various roles in promoting and organising events with the public or in the private sector, such as with STB and Resorts World Sentosa.

