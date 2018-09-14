ITE students, alumni share how Sinda programmes have benefited them

SINGAPORE - Some Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students and alumni spent their Friday afternoon (Sept 14) sharing their experiences taking part in Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda) programmes designed to equip them with soft skills.

They shared, among other things, how dance classes and sports such as dragon boating, organised by the self-help group, helped them come out of their shell and learn how to work in teams.

Also present at the event held at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio was Sinda president, Ms Indranee Rajah, who chatted with them about their learning journey and also posed for photographs.

Ms Indranee is Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for Education.

One of the main goals of the Sinda event was to encourage students to enrol in its ITE Aspire and ITE Leadership programmes.

The Aspire programme was piloted in 2017 to encourage stronger academic performance and imbue life skills in participants.

In its second year, the programme is available at all three ITE colleges and so far has a total of 70 participants.

The ITE Leadership Programme, which is four years old, had 29 participants this year.

The programme aims to mould Indian ITE students into effective leaders.

About 120 students attended the event on Friday.