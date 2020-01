The number of Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates taking up work-study diplomas is set to double by 2025.

The number of course offerings should also grow from 24 to 40.

ITE chief executive Low Khah Gek disclosed this yesterday when she laid out the institution's sixth strategic road map.

The five-year plan aims to expand on the previous one, but will also focus on enabling career mobility and adapting to - as well as staying ahead of - industry changes.

