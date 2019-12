Integrated Programme (IP) schools have greater social diversity than non-IP schools - going by the number of primary schools that a secondary school's students come from. In fact, 15 out of the 17 IP schools exceed the Ministry of Education's social mix guidelines.

This was highlighted by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday at the Appointment and Appreciation Ceremony for Principals, where 40 new principals received their appointment letters.

