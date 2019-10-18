Inappropriate to use IQ scores as pre-school admission criterion: Desmond Lee, Indranee Rajah

SINGAPORE - The practice of using IQ scores as a criterion for pre-school admission was criticised by Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee and Second Education Minister Indranee Rajah in separate Facebook posts on Thursday afternoon (Oct 17).

Their comments come in the wake of a recent Straits Times report on how the Gifted and Talented Education (Gate) group uses it as an admission criterion. Children have to take a screening test and have an IQ score of about 120 and higher to qualify for the Gate Junior pre-school and learning centres in Limau Garden and Dempsey. A child's IQ on average is 100.

Mr Lee said there should be a focus on holistic development during a child's early years.

"Children with developed social and emotional skills are more likely to adapt and adjust well in school, interact well with their peers, and have greater interest and motivation to learn," he said, adding that these benefits go beyond a child's pre-school years.

"Pre-schools should provide the opportunity for children to socialise, interact, and build relationships with other children across different backgrounds and with different strengths and abilities."

Mr Lee said the Early Childhood Development Agency requires all pre-schools to put in place programmes that are "holistic and developmentally appropriate for all children".

The agency is also working to increase the number of places at anchor and partner operator centres, as well Ministry of Education kindergartens so that parents are better assured of affordable, quality pre-school options, he added.

In the same vein, Ms Indranee said her view is that it is inappropriate to use IQ or any psychological testing of children as part of admission criteria for pre-schools or enrichment programmes.

Instead, pre-schools should concentrate on nurturing in children an intrinsic curiosity and motivation to learn, she said.

She said: "The focus at this stage of their lives should be on laying the foundation for (them) to grow up into happy, confident and emotionally secure adults, while at the same time allowing them to enjoy their childhood.

"This means inculcating moral values, social-emotional and psycho-motor skills. Cognitive development would largely take the form of learning by playing, and building up of language skills."

In particular, she noted that children should be given ample opportunity to engage in learning experiences and activities that allow them to socialise, interact and build relationships with others.

"Precocious" children - or those who have developed certain abilities at an earlier age and are ready to engage in more challenging activities - will benefit from curricula based on exploratory and discovery learning, and from interacting with a diverse group of peers, Ms Indranee added.

"We should not limit their exposure and interaction to only a small group of children."

The Straits Times has asked the Gate group for comment.