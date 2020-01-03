IB results: Singapore tops Asia-Pacific region with 65 out of the 69 perfect scorers

SINGAPORE - Students who sat the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma exams in Singapore in November 2019 came out tops in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Switzerland-based IB Organisation, which conducts the exams, said Singapore accounted for 65 of the 69 perfect scorers in the region this year.

Almost all the 2,250 students in Singapore - 96.66 per cent - who took the exams passed. The rate for the region was 87.76 per cent.

Their average scores were also higher than those of their regional counterparts - 37.99 points against 33.89.

Students from seven schools - including Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Hwa Chong International School, School of the Arts (Sota) and St Joseph's Institution - received their results on Friday (Jan 3).

There are another 20 institutions in Singapore that offer the IB diploma. Students from those schools took the first round of exams in May last year, and received their results earlier in July.

ACS(I)'s 456 students - the school's largest cohort in five years - attained an average score of 41 points in the IB exam, with 349 of them obtaining 40 points and above.

The school did not release the number of those who achieved the perfect score of 45.

All 143 Sota students who took the examinations last year passed. They included 15 students who did the IB Career-related Programme, which requires students to take up four core subjects, two diploma ones, and a career-related study.

For the 128 who did the diploma programme, the average score was 38.5. About half scored 39 points and above.

Among them was 18-year-old Farrah Adystyaning Dewanti, who got 41 points.

Music has been her main passion since she began playing the violin at the age of 6. But she said she developed an interest in chemistry in Sota after conducting experiments as part of the IB internal assessments.

"One of the experiments was on how temperature affects the salinity of seawater, and it made me realise that science is actually very interesting.

"I started thinking about how I could combine music and science, and since then I've been looking into music therapy," said Farrah, who is Indonesian but intends to live and work in Singapore.

In the past year, she has also been an active volunteer with New Hope Community Services, a charity organisation. She works with children from displaced families, teaching them to play the ukelele through a music mentorship programme.

Farrah plans to read medicine through the Yale-NUS and Duke-NUS liberal arts and medicine pathway.

Students who take this route will attain a Bachelor of Science Honours or Bachelor of Arts Honours degree at Yale-NUS College, followed by a Doctor of Medicine degree at Duke-NUS Medical School.

At Hwa Chong International School, 99 per cent of its 152-strong cohort passed the exams, with a quarter attaining 40 points and above.

Two students achieved the perfect score, while five others scored 44.

The IB Diploma Programme is a two-year programme conducted at 27 institutions in total in Singapore. IB qualifications are recognised by universities across the globe.