Horse-riding, scribbling on mirrors part of new pre-school that takes in children with special needs

SINGAPORE - A new pre-school in Bukit Timah will be taking in children aged three to six of different learning needs - whether typically developing or those with special needs.

Bright Path Preschool, which can take up to 70 children in its first batch, will offer early intervention therapy within lessons for children with autism or any other needs.

The pre-school at 55 Fairways Drive was opened on Friday (July 27) at a ceremony officiated by President Halimah Yacob. It is one of the few pre-schools in recent years to offer inclusive education in Singapore's early childhood scene.

Singapore's first inclusive pre-school, Kindle Garden, opened in 2016.

Another pre-school, Sail Playhouse, which also opened this year, also takes in children who are typically developing and with special needs.

Bright Path, which currently has four children, integrates professional therapy into its curriculum, eliminating the need for children to be pulled out for additional therapy sessions.

It will draw up customised plans for each child upon enrolment, with input from educators, healthcare professionals and parents.

For instance, lessons could include horse riding therapy, which is known to benefit people with disabilities, and developing gross motor skills with a sensory path made up of a different textures and terrains such as pebbles, logs and bumps.

Instead of staying seated to do work on tables, children will be given the flexibility to draw on mirrors or scribble on fences.

Math lessons will include water play, where children are calmed by the sound of water as they learn about numbers.

School fees per month will cost $2,850 without subsidies.

Bright Path will also tap expertise from other pre-schools such as Pat's Schoolhouse and Odyssey The Global Preschool in the network of centres run by its parent company Busy Bees Asia, a global early education provider.

The children at Bright Path will also be able to interact with their peers from Busy Bees' other pre-schools.