Higher pay for SIT grads in 2018

Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) graduates last year commanded higher pay than their predecessors, the university's latest graduate employment survey showed.

They took home a median gross monthly salary of $3,300 last year, up from $3,200 the previous year.

Graduates from the information and digital technologies and engineering programmes also reported higher pay last year.

Those in information technology fields had a median gross monthly salary of $4,000, up from $3,600 in the previous year, and fresh engineering graduates earned $3,400, up from $3,200.

The proportion of SIT graduates who found full-time work six months after completing their final examinations was 82.9 per cent, just like in 2017, and this was up from 77.1 per cent in 2016.

Overall, 92.5 per cent of SIT graduates found jobs, 0.2 per cent more than in 2017.

SIT said in a statement on Tuesday that more than 70 per cent of graduates from its own degree programmes in last year's batch received job offers from companies through the university's integrated work study programme, which is longer than typical internships.

Associate Professor Ivan Lee, SIT's vice-president for industry and community, said the university was heartened that its students continued to enjoy high employability and competitive salaries.

He said its integrated work study programme (IWSP), which takes the form of eight-month to year-long internships, is valued by employers and designed to meet the needs of industry partners.

"IWSP allows undergraduates to work on real-world projects that enable them to integrate their studies with workplace learning, and this has reaped positive results," he said.

SIT graduate Izzat Ridzuan landed a full-time job at JTC Corporation after completing a year-long stint with it in his last year of university.

82.9% Proportion of SIT graduates who found full-time work six months after completing their final exams last year, same as in 2017. 92.5% Proportion of SIT graduates last year who have found jobs, up 0.2 per cent from 2017. $3.3k Median gross monthly salary of SIT graduates last year, up from $3,200 in the previous year.

The 28-year-old assistant manager in the industrial estate developer's information technology department said being hired was of mutual benefit for both parties.

"I already have the subject matter expertise so it's helpful for JTC, while the process of job hunting and going through interviews wasn't very appealing for me," said Mr Izzat, who has a bachelor of engineering (honours) in infocomm technology (software engineering).

This is the fifth time SIT has taken part in the annual graduate employment survey.

About 85 per cent of its cohort of 1,707 graduates responded to the survey, which was conducted from March 1 to May 14 this year.

Due to different academic calendars, the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) conduct their surveys in November each year, while Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and SIT conduct theirs in February and March respectively.

The latest graduate employment survey for NUS, NTU, SMU and SUSS shows that 81 per cent of graduates were in full-time permanent work last year, and the figure was 86 per cent for SUTD graduates.