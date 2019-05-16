Harsher action mooted for sex offences at NUS

A minimum one-year suspension or even expulsion in the case of severe offences - these are among stricter punishments being considered as the National University of Singapore (NUS) relooks how it deals with sexual misconduct on campus.

The chairman of the committee set up to review penalties for offenders, Madam Kay Kuok, who has a background in law, sent an e-mail to students, staff and alumni yesterday sharing the panel's recommendations. These include listing the suspension in the offender's transcript for a period of time after graduation. Another proposal is for an offender to be certified by a counsellor before being allowed to return to school.

The review comes after NUS was criticised for its "second strike and you are out" policy in giving a one-term suspension, among other sanctions, to a Peeping Tom who filmed a fellow undergraduate showering.