Polytechnic and ITE students to get more targeted help in job search after graduation

SINGAPORE - New graduates from polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will receive more targeted support in their hunt for jobs under a new initiative to help them transit to the working world.

About 28,000 graduating ITE and polytechnic students will receive a guide on job hunting by the end of this month (Jan), as part of the Career Starter Programme.

More intensive and personalised coaching will be available for graduates who need more help - for example, those who cannot find work despite actively looking for three months.

The Career Starter Programme is by the Workforce Singapore (WSG), a statutory board under the Ministry of Manpower.

In a media statement on Monday (Jan 21), the WSG said that the programme - which starts this month (Jan) - provides extra and more targeted support for graduating students. The ITE and polytechnics already provide career and education guidance, mentorship from alumni or industry representatives, internships and job fairs, among other things.

The resource guide by WSG contains information about job searching, such as the interview process, career coaching and financial planning. Workshops will also be organised to equip students with job search strategies and skills like resume writing and use of job portals.

Depending on their needs, they may receive one-to-one career counselling, learn networking skills or even tour a company before taking up a position.

In a statement, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower and Education Low Yen Ling said that the new programme aims to help young ITE and polytechnic graduates find work suited to their aspirations and qualifications.

"They can make better and informed choices with the aid of the information guide and workshops, as well as career coaching for those who need extra help. This programme and resources like the MySkillsFuture portal are designed to equip, enhance and enable new job entrants transit smoothly to the working world and give them a strong head start in their careers," she said.

Ms Lynn Ng, group director of WSG's Careers Connect Group, said: "The transition from school to the workplace can be a challenging one for some, and we hope this programme will provide them with personalised career guidance and customised job search support so as to increase their chances of landing a job."