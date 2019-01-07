GCE O-level results out on Jan 14: MOE

SINGAPORE - Candidates who sat the 2018 GCE O-level examinations will get their results next Monday (Jan 14).

Students may collect their results from their respective schools at 2pm that day, while private candidates will be notified by post, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement on Monday (Jan 7).

The result slips of private candidates will be mailed next Monday to the address provided during the registration period.

Private candidates can also obtain their results online using their SingPass account on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board website.

Students who wish to apply to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

The JAE will open from 3pm on Jan 14 to 4pm on Jan 18.

Applicants may refer to the JAE website for more details.

The MOE said that the JAE posting results are due to be released on Jan 31.

The results can be accessed on the JAE website or through an SMS that will be sent to the applicant's mobile phone.

Those posted to the junior colleges and Millennia Institute will have to report to their posted institutions on Feb 1, while those posted to polytechnics or the ITE will receive a letter on their enrolment details.