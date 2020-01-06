GCE O-level results out on Jan 13

SINGAPORE - Candidates who sat last year's GCE O-level examinations will get their results next Monday (Jan 13).

Students may collect their results from their respective schools at 2pm that day, while private candidates will be notified by post, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement on Monday (Jan 6).

The result slips of private candidates will be mailed next Monday to the address provided during the registration period.

Private candidates can also obtain their results online using their SingPass account on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board website.

Students who wish to apply to junior colleges (JCs), Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

The JAE will open from 3pm next Monday to 4pm on Jan 17.

Applicants may refer to the JAE website at https://bit.ly/36s1SIX for more details.

The MOE said the JAE posting results are due to be released on Feb 4.

The results can be accessed on the JAE website or through an SMS that will be sent to an applicant's mobile phone.

Those posted to JCs and Millennia Institute will have to report to their posted institutions on Feb 5, while those posted to the polytechnics or the ITE will receive a letter on their enrolment details.

Students who applied to JCs through the Direct School Admission will be admitted to their chosen JC if they have met the eligibility criteria for admission based on their O-Level results.

Students admitted to a JC through this will not be eligible to participate in the JAE and those who do not meet the JC admission criteria may take part in the JAE to apply for courses which they are eligible for.

Likewise, students who accepted conditional offers to a polytechnic course through the Polytechnic Early Admissions Exercise in 2019 and have had their offers confirmed based on their examination results will also not be eligible to participate in the JAE.

Students who did not meet the criteria may take part in the JAE.

Similarly, students who accepted conditional offers to an ITE course through the ITE Early Admissions Exercise in 2019 and have their offers confirmed based on their GCE O-Level examination results will not be eligible to participate in the JAE.

Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students who sat for O-Level subjects in 2019 can use their results for these subjects to apply for a place in the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) and Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP).

Those eligible for the PFP, which is an alternative to the Secondary 5 Normal (Academic) route, will be supplied with the relevant documents and individual passwords to submit their applications online through the PFP website.

Applications for the PFP will be open from 2pm next Monday until 4pm Jan 17.

Posting results will be released at 2pm on Jan 21 through the PFP website where students will need to indicate whether they wish to accept, reject, or appeal for a change of course by 4pm on Jan 23.

Those who wish to apply for the DPP and are eligible to do so may apply online through the DPP application portal from 2pm next Monday to 11.59pm on Jan 17.

The DPP posting results for applications made under the final application phase will be released at 9am on Jan 21 through the DPP application portal and students need to indicate whether they wish to accept the DPP offer by 11.59pm on Jan 23.

Students who have accepted an offer under the final application phase of the DPP should report to ITE on Jan 23.