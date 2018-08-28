GCE O-level Literature in Tamil paper rescheduled because of Deepavali

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) announced on Tuesday (Aug 28) that the Literature in Tamil Paper 1 for the GCE O levels will be rescheduled because of Deepavali.

The paper was originally scheduled for Nov 7 at 2pm this year. But the SEAB said that, after careful deliberation, the examination will be held on Nov 19 at 10am, which is the last day of the GCE O-level examination.

The SEAB added: "When there is a gazetted festive public holiday within the examination period, SEAB will avoid scheduling examinations on the afternoon of the eve of the festival and in the morning after the festival to minimise disruption to the festive celebrations."

As Deepavali this year falls on Nov 6, a day before the paper and in the middle of the examination schedule, the SEAB said that they received feedback on the timing of the paper being so close to the festival.

The SEAB also said that the marking and results will not be delayed due to the rescheduling, as there are only nine students sitting this paper. Grading will be done in time for the release of O-level results in January next year.

There are no changes to other GCE O-level papers on Nov 7. The updated examination timetable can be accessed on the SEAB's website.