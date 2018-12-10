GCE N-level results out on Dec 17: MOE

SINGAPORE - Candidates who took the Singapore-Cambridge GCE N-level examinations this year will receive their results on Dec 17, the Ministry of Education said on Monday (Dec 10).

Students may collect their result slips from their schools from 2pm.

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post. The result slips will be mailed to the address provided during the registration period.

They can also obtain their results online using their SingPass account at the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's website from 2pm.

Students who wish to apply to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can submit their applications online via ITE's application portal.

Application forms are also available from the customer service centres at the three ITE colleges in Ang Mo Kio, Simei and Choa Chu Kang.

Those eligible for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme and/or the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme will receive invitations to apply for the programmes.

Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP)

The DPP enables students to progress to selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at the ITE, if they successfully achieve the qualifying Grade Point Average scores.

Eligible students may submit their application online through ITE's application portal from 2.30pm on Dec 17 to 5pm on Dec 20.

The DPP posting results will be released at 9am on Dec 24.

Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP)

The PFP is a one-year programme that offers a practice-oriented curriculum taught by polytechnic lecturers, to better prepare polytechnic-bound students for entry into relevant diploma courses.

It is an alternative to the Secondary 5 year, as N-level graduates under the PFP will not sit the O levels.

Applications for the PFP will begin next month, when the GCE O-level examination results are released. Those eligible for the PFP will receive their application forms on that day.

The ministry said that interested students should first progress to Secondary 5 on Jan 2, while waiting to be notified of their PFP eligibility.

Getting advice

After the release of the N-level examination results, students may consult their teachers or the education and career guidance counsellors in their schools on their next steps.

They can also visit the MySkillsFuture website to find out about the education and career pathways available to them.

In addition, students and their parents can also choose to book an appointment with a counsellor at the MOE's education and career guidance centre in Grange Road.

They can do so by calling 6831 1420, sending an e-mail to MOE_ECG@moe.gov.sg or visiting http://bit.ly/moe_ecg

The centre will be open from 9am to 5pm between Dec 10 and 29.