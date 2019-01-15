Fresh polytechnic graduates from 2018 have better employment and pay prospects

SINGAPORE - Fresh polytechnic graduates last year did better than their seniors in employment and commanded higher salaries.

According to the latest graduate employment survey released on Tuesday (Jan 15), 89.5 per cent of the graduates found permanent, freelance or part-time jobs last year within six months of graduation. This is 2.2 percentage points higher than the figure for the 2017 batch.

The proportion of graduates who were unemployed and still looking for a job fell from 9.7 per cent in 2017 to 8.2 per cent last year, while the percentage of those who were working in part-time jobs not by choice also dropped from 5.1 per cent to 2.2 per cent.

The survey, conducted by the five polytechnics here, also showed that the median monthly salary for graduates who landed full-time jobs rose from $2,235 in 2017 to $2,350 last year.

Similar to 2017, Health Sciences graduates earned the highest pay of $2,523 last year.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Graduate Employment Survey committee said the data shows that polytechnic graduates "enjoy good wage growth even as overall employment rates remain high".

"Over the years, we observed that students are becoming more open to voluntary part-time, temporary and freelance employment, besides full-time permanent employment," he said.

"This is a reflection of the rising desire to further their studies, and also evolving employment preferences among our polytechnic graduates. Based on past trends, the majority of those initially in part-time or temporary employment transited to full-time permanent jobs after some time."