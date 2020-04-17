Free ST online classes for professionals and PSLE pupils

SINGAPORE - As you wander around your home in your pyjamas all day during the coronavirus lockdown, it might not seem like a good time to improve your presentation and writing skills. But, think again.

There are many hours to fill, so what better than two courses on techniques that will boost your effectiveness in meetings, even virtual ones, or help Primary 5 and 6 pupils ace their Primary School Leaving Examination composition test?

The best part? The courses are free and you do not need to leave home to attend.

The Straits Times will livestream these lessons to all participants at home in the special online edition of its ST Masterclass.

Fees for the two courses have also been waived, in support of the Government's call for all residents to stay at home during the circuit breaker period.

The online courses are among a myriad of activities that The Straits Times has spearheaded to keep readers engaged at home.

ST Masterclass business presentation coach Steve Dawson will conduct a special online edition of his usual one-day course, which costs $560 normally.

The veteran broadcast journalist's two-hour course, which starts at 2pm next Thursday (April 23) and again on April 30, will include practical tips to help participants get over their nervousness and improve their body language as well as their approach to slide presentations.

"This course takes the power of communication away from our slides and puts it into our own hands. After all, people connect with people, rather than what they see on a screen," said Mr Dawson, a former tech correspondent for The Straits Times.

The coach for the online PSLE Composition Writing course is Ms Nicolette Ng, a founder of Write Edge, which has been conducting student workshops for ST Masterclass since last year.

Her two-hour session, which starts at 2pm on April 28, will outline tips on how pupils can score in their compositions by using the show-not-tell technique in three easy steps as well as how to craft a good ending.

"During this circuit breaker, e-learning has become crucial to bridge the gap for knowledge sharing. We will share some helpful tips that have helped close to 90 per cent of our students score A and A*," said Ms Ng.

Go to ST Skills' website to find out how to join these courses.

Both trainers will conduct the lessons from their own homes.

"Join us and learn something new. After all, what have you got to lose, since you can do this right from your home?" Mr Dawson said.