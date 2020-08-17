Former principal of Singapore Chinese Girls' School dies at age 102

SINGAPORE - She was originally from Shantou in China and moved to Singapore with her family in 1926 when she was seven years old and able to speak only Teochew.

When she started school at Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS), she had to learn English to communicate with her teachers and peers, and was even hit on the hand once when she could not understand one of her teachers.

Miss Tan Sock Kern would eventually go on to become a teacher at the school, and between 1956 and 1978, led it as principal. A prominent figure in Singapore's education fraternity, she died at the age of 102 on Saturday (Aug 15).

Mrs Eugenia Lim, SCGS' current principal, told The Straits Times that Miss Tan had been "a well-loved principal who firmly believed in the empowerment of girls through education and was an excellent role model in being a courageous change maker".

"Under her outstanding leadership, the quality of holistic education was raised, the facilities of the school (in the Emerald Hill campus) were expanded, and SCGS became a much sought-after school for girls," Mrs Lim added.

A post on the SCGS Facebook page on Sunday said that many on the school staff had viewed her as "a kind and caring leader who empowered, trusted and lifted up all under her charge".

"Miss Tan will be remembered for her dynamism, dedication, strength of character and independent streak," added the post by the school, now located in Dunearn Road.

Miss Tan also attended Raffles Girls' School, besides SCGS, and qualified for Raffles College, where she studied English, history and geography.

She graduated alongside former ministers Goh Keng Swee and Hon Sui Sen.

Raffles College merged with King Edward VII College of Medicine in 1949 to form the University of Malaya, which became known as the University of Singapore in 1962, and then the National University of Singapore in 1980 after merging with Nanyang University.

After university, Miss Tan pursued a Diploma in Education, and joined SCGS as a teacher in 1940.





The former Singapore Chinese Girls’ School principal died on Aug 15 at the age of 102. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JUDY LEONG



She did a sabbatical at the University of Western Australia in 1948, and was naturalised as a British citizen in Singapore in 1951.

Ms Suzanne Ng, 52, who is a grand-niece of Miss Tan's and also an SCGS student when she was principal, said Miss Tan was a very bright and sharp woman, and was strict in school when it came to etiquette.

"I was very young, I called her 'lao yi' whenever I saw her in school, because she was my grand-aunt. She corrected me and said I should call her 'Miss Tan'."

Another former student, who declined to be named, shared a similar story about being ticked off for greeting her with "hello" instead of "good morning".

Ms Ng, who is a polytechnic hospitality lecturer, said Miss Tan was always well-dressed and presented herself very well.

"She brightened up every room she walked into, and she always had wonderful stories to tell."

When The Straits Times visited the wake at Singapore Casket on Monday, a number of Miss Tan's family members and former students were there, with safe distancing measures being observed.

Miss Tan was the fourth of 14 children in her family, and the second daughter.

She is survived by younger sisters Sock Khee, 88, who was at the wake, and Sock Kia, 84, as well as a number of sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

Ms Tan Sock Khee said that Miss Tan had always been an independent woman.

Their father had tried numerous times to matchmake her with various suitors, but "she didn't like the idea of someone choosing a husband for her".

A son of a good friend of Miss Tan's, who was also at the wake but did not want to be named, said the former principal had told him "fantastic" stories about her experience with matchmaking.

"She didn't want to marry. Every time her father brought a potential suitor home, she would find out one way or another, and escape from the house.

"She would carry her shoes in her hands and climb out of the window to run away."

Ms Tan Sock Khee added: "At the time, my father didn't want her to be educated, he wanted her to get married. The idea was that girls should be seen and not heard.

"But my sister was definitely seen and heard. I was very inspired by her and I decided to study very hard to prove to my dad that girls can be just as good as boys."

She went on to study pharmacy in university, and married a doctor.

She said that Miss Tan had dementia in her later years, and was living with Ms Tan Sock Kia before being sent to the Tai Pei Old People's Home around 2013 after a bad fall.

The two sisters visited Miss Tan there often until recently, when visitation was restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"By that time, she didn't understand (what was happening with the pandemic). She couldn't talk and breathe well and she was suffering," said Ms Tan Sock Khee.

"I really miss seeing her, but she was 102 and she lived such a full life. In a way, (her death) was merciful."

A number of Miss Tan's former students who were at the wake said that she had inspired them to forge their own way in the world.

General practitioner Serene Toh, 64, who graduated from the school in 1972, said Miss Tan had taught them to believe that they should have their own careers and be independent.

"I appreciated her as a role model. We were not going to just wait around for a Prince Charming, but we all got things done for ourselves," said Dr Toh, who also sits on the SCGS board of directors.

Ms Angelina Tjoa, 59, who works in the oil and gas industry, said: "She was very supportive of us students and gave us leeway to do many things like starting new student clubs. She was very open and progressive in her ideas."

Ms Linda Poon, 58, assistant chief executive of restaurant chain Seoul Garden Group, added: "She was a very cool principal whose door was always open to us. She encouraged creativity, and taught us that we didn't all have to follow the same path."