Former minister Lim Chee Onn appointed chancellor of SMU

SINGAPORE - Former minister Lim Chee Onn has been appointed the chancellor of Singapore Management University (SMU).

The university announced on Wednesday (July 31) that Mr Lim will take over from Mr J Y Pillay, who served as chancellor since 2015. Mr Pillay is a former top civil servant who served as permanent secretary in the finance, defence and national development ministries.

Mr Lim's appointment for a five-year term takes effect from Thursday (Aug 1). He was previously the pro-chancellor of SMU.

The university said the positions of chancellor and pro-chancellor are "key and important positions within the university structure".

SMU added that Mr Lim and Mr Eddie Teo, who is the new pro-chancellor, will share the role of presiding over all major formal university ceremonies, and will officiate at its commencement and academic year opening ceremonies.

Mr Lim graduated with first class honours in Naval Architecture from Glasgow University and earned his Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University. He was also conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Engineering by Glasgow University.

He chairs the Singapore-Suzhou Township Development and is an honorary chairman of the National Heritage Board.

In addition, he is a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers and a director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (Asia). He also holds the titles of: chairman of the Lien Ying Chow Legacy Fellowship Council in Nanyang Technological University; senior adviser to the University of Glasgow in Singapore; and a board director of Australian-based multinational corporation Orica.

Previously, he was executive chairman of Keppel Corporation from 2000 to 2008. He has also served as board member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

He served as an MP from 1977 to 1992, secretary-general of NTUC from 1979 to 1983 and Minister without Portfolio in the Prime Minister's Office from 1980 to 1983.

SMU president Lily Kong said: "SMU is indeed privileged and honoured to have Mr Lim as our new Chancellor and we look forward to his deep wealth of knowledge and experiences to take SMU forward, as we approach our 20th year as a global-city university in Asia."