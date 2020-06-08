Five who tested positive are from different schools

Four students and one non-teaching staff member from five different schools have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said all five cases had mild symptoms, and are from Anglican High School, CHIJ Katong Convent, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent, Geylang Methodist Secondary School and Hwa Chong Institution.

They are thus not a cluster, the ministry said. The cases were picked up as part of surveillance testing that began last Tuesday for all students above the age of 12 and school staff who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first see a doctor.

"While positive, the tests for all five cases revealed low viral loads," MOE said, adding that a repeat test using new samples showed that all five cases were negative.

The evidence suggests they were likely infected during the circuit breaker period, and not after schools reopened, it noted.

In all, 29 staff and 100 students who were in contact with the confirmed cases in schools have been issued with a 14-day leave of absence (LOA) by MOE or home quarantine order by the Ministry of Health.

Those on quarantine will be swabbed for Covid-19 once before the quarantine and once at the end.

At a virtual media session yesterday, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said: "I think the safe measures have been very consistently applied across all schools, but it just so happens that these five schools happened to encounter cases. In one of them, the student did not come to school at all (as) it wasn't his turn for classroom learning and he was doing the weekly rotation.

"I think this is a good reminder for all schools not to be complacent... and continue to be on the alert, and make sure that safe measures are properly implemented."

Schools reopened last Tuesday after about two months of closure.

Why younger pupils are excluded

Surveillance testing at the moment remains for school staff and students above 12, as swabbing might be uncomfortable for younger pupils and require healthcare professionals with special expertise, said the Health Ministry's director of medical services Kenneth Mak at a virtual media session yesterday. Since last Tuesday, surveillance testing has been extended to all school staff and students aged above 12 who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first see a doctor, instead of only for those with prolonged symptoms. But for pupils aged 12 and under, Associate Professor Mak said the ministry recognises that there are difficulties in imposing such a strategy across the board. "It can be an emotionally trying experience for students... (who) may not understand the instructions or why someone's doing this. They may struggle (or) start crying. So it can sometimes be a very difficult test to do." He added that bearing in mind that the risk of community spread now is low, it may be more appropriate at this stage to be more selective. The Education Ministry said pupils aged 12 and under will still be tested if they persistently display respiratory symptoms. Prof Mak added that it is vital for the community to remain watchful despite low community transmission numbers. "It is important for all of us not to be complacent, or to believe that just because in previous weeks we had lower incidence of community cases, that all is well and there is no possibility of spread," he said. "Spread can still occur if we lose our vigilance and it is important for all of us to still be disciplined." Sue-Ann Tan

The student from Hwa Chong Institution was last in school on April 7, before the start of full home-based learning. One of the five began having symptoms as early as May 31, while another had onset of symptoms last Tuesday and the other three the next day.

MOE said all five were screened when entering their schools and did not have a fever or visible flu-like symptoms.

Mr Ong said: "As we step out of the circuit breaker period and engage in normal activities, all of us must play our part, particularly in the school environment. If you're sick or if any of your family members are sick, don't come to school.

"We have always said we will step up testing and we will have more rigorous contact tracing... But as we do so, we will discover more cases. It is important that we detect these cases early, identify the close contacts, trace and quarantine them."

He added that "it is very natural that when we see these extra cases, we feel less safe, although the reality is that we are safer (as we test more)".

Arrangements for all schools, including the five affected ones, remain unchanged. They have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Mr Ong said the ministry would consider closing a school if a cluster formed in that environment.

"That has not happened yet and we do our best to prevent it from happening. One of the ways to prevent it is to step up our testing regime so that we can detect (cases) early, so that we don't have the chance of developing a cluster and having transmission within the school," he said.

Director of schools Liew Wei Li said some students had registered for the mother tongue language examinations on June 18, but they should end their LOA or quarantine in time for the exams. They can also opt to take them at the end of the year.

"We do know that parents and students are anxious but the schools will provide additional support like extra lessons (online)... so they will be given more than sufficient support to ensure they are prepared for the exam," said Ms Liew.

The Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board will also apply special consideration during grading for these students, MOE said. It added that schools have implemented a set of comprehensive safe management measures to bring students back in a careful and safe manner.