Final two IP schools to join Joint Admissions Exercise

Two Integrated Programme (IP) schools will open their doors next year to students from other schools who have completed their O levels and want to go to a junior college.

The schools are Dunman High and River Valley High.

Students in the IP can skip the O levels and go straight for their A-level or International Baccalaureate examinations.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday that they are the final two IP schools to take part in the annual Joint Admissions Exercise, which allows those with O-level certificates to apply for courses offered by the Institute of Technical Education, junior colleges, Millennia Institute and polytechnics.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to encourage greater diversity in Singapore schools, said MOE.

"This will also provide more opportunities for the current students in both schools to interact and experience school life with more students at the junior college level," it added.

Other IP schools that already take in students under the Joint Admissions Exercise are: National Junior College, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Eunoia Junior College, Hwa Chong Institution, Raffles Institution, Temasek Junior College and Victoria Junior College.