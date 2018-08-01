Ex-SIA chairman Stephen Lee takes over as Singapore University of Social Sciences chancellor

SINGAPORE - The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) announced on Wednesday (Aug 1) that former Singapore Airlines chairman Stephen Lee Ching Yen has been appointed its chancellor, effective from Aug 1.

Mr Lee takes over from Dr Aline Wong, who had served as the university's chancellor since 2015.

Mr Lee currently chairs NTUC Income Insurance Cooperative and Shanghai Commercial Bank (Hong Kong), and also serves as a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers.

In addition, he holds directorships at Temasek Holdings, CapitaLand and the Singapore Labour Foundation.

In his career, Mr Lee has served in both the public and private sectors, chairing the Singapore National Employers Federation (1988 - 2014), PSA International (2002 - 2005) and Singapore Airlines (2006 - 2016), among other organisations.

He was also a member of the National Wages Council (1978 - 2016), and a nominated Member of Parliament (1994 - 1997).

In 2015, he was conferred the Order of Nila Utama (First Class) in recognition of his contributions and commitment to industrial relations, tripartism and the Singapore economy.

He also received the Distinguished Comrade of Labour in 2015 and the Distinguished Service Order in 2006.

Dr Wong, a former politician, is currently an adjunct professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

She was first appointed chancellor of UniSIM in 2015, and gave advice on UniSIM's restructuring into SUSS, Singapore's sixth autonomous university.

From 2005 to 2015, Dr Wong also served as an academic adviser to UniSIM.

SUSS president Cheong Hee Kiat said: "SUSS is honoured to have Mr Lee as our new chancellor. With his experience, we believe he would further strengthen our position as the nation's university for lifelong and applied learning, with a social mission.

"At the same time, SUSS expresses its deep appreciation to Dr Aline Wong for her contributions during her term as chancellor. She has given inspiration to the university in its role of providing a quality education for working adults and adult learners, and steered SUSS through its transition into an autonomous university."