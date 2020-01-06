Eunoia Junior College moves in to new campus in Sin Ming Avenue

SINGAPORE - Students at Eunoia Junior College (EJC) kicked off their new academic year with a 1km march from Bishan Active Park to their new campus in Sin Ming Avenue on Monday (Jan 6).

Representatives from the school had started the symbolic relay earlier in the morning, marching from the Mount Sinai campus, located in Ghim Moh, to the new Bishan campus via Rifle Range Road and the Central Nature Reserve.

They were joined by about 1,000 students, staff and alumni for the last leg of the relay, which saw them walk from Bishan Active Park and arriving at the new campus at about 10am.

Students held placards of their respective classes and directed the rest towards the new campus gates, which was decorated with blue and white balloons.

The group then converged at the JC's field for a flag-raising ceremony to mark the new academic year.

EJC's Bishan campus comprise a 10-storey and 12-storey academic block, and a five-storey student activities block to support the college's academic, co-curricular and special programmes.

At the roof of the student activities block is an eight-lane track and full-sized field, as well as a spectator gallery.

The JC's track and field and its indoor sports hall will be available for public use under the dual-use scheme.

In 2010, the Ministry of Education announced plans for EJC, which started taking in students in 2017 at its interim campus at Mount Sinai.

The new Bishan campus cost $100 million to build and link the JC to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

EJC, which has about 1,250 students, will welcome its fourth cohort of JC1 students at the Bishan campus after the Joint Admissions Exercise in January 2020.