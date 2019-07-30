Enhanced SkillsFuture portal to personalise course recommendations for individuals

SINGAPORE - While many Singaporeans may be familiar with the SkillsFuture national movement, knowing which course or skill to pick up can be difficult.

To help with this, the MySkillsFuture portal will be enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide custom course and content recommendations.

The portal currently gives individuals access to various resources and information on industry insights, job roles and training courses.

The enhanced portal will be rolled out in the last quarter of this year (2019), it was announced on Tuesday (July 30) at the third SkillsFuture Fellowships and SkillsFuture Employer Awards ceremony, which President Halimah Yacob and Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah attended.

Chief executive of SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) Ng Cher Pong said that providing relevant resources and support is crucial in helping people in their pursuit of skills mastery, and employers in transforming their businesses.

"This is why SSG is stepping up efforts to enhance the range of digital offerings, in order to better cater to varied needs of individuals and employers."

Enterprises will also have a dedicated portal for their business needs soon, to provide easy access to relevant jobs and skills information, as well as resources such as self-help tools.

Related Story SkillsFuture Singapore to reduce costs for training providers while regulating sector

Related Story SkillsFuture initiatives to boost quality of adult education training

In her speech at the event, Ms Indranee said: "Our SkillsFuture journey to build up a skills-based economy and cultivate a nation of life-long learners is a multi-year one.

"While we are still in the early stages of this journey, we have made good progress since 2015."

The national movement which aims to provide Singaporeans with opportunities for life-long learning was launched that year.

Among the SkillsFuture Fellowships award recipients on Tuesday was Mr Winston Sng, 54.

He is a senior human resource manager at the United Test and Assembly Centre, in charge of learning and development.





SkillsFuture Fellowship award recipient Winston Sng. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



While he started his career in manufacturing, after graduating from Singapore Polytechnic in 1987 with a diploma in production engineering, he made a mid-career switch to human resources after a job rotation opportunity.

He had to pick up new skills for his new role and now holds a master's degree in training and development, and a post-graduate diploma in human resource and talent management, as well as other qualifications.

He said he puts his people skills to use on weekends, when he spends time with ex-convicts as part of a volunteer programme with his church, Woodlands Evangelical Free Church.

Said Mr Sng, who has been volunteering since 2008: "We walk them through a life-skills programme where we help them learn to manage things like their finances and relationships.

"The greatest satisfaction this life-long learning journey has given me is that I get to use what I learnt to touch the lives of other people.

"Helping them rebuild their lives, that experience is humbling and enriching."