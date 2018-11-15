Employers rank NUS grads No. 10 in global poll

Graduates from the National University of Singapore (NUS) are among the most employable in the world, a global survey of recruiters published today has confirmed.
NUS has jumped six spots to be placed 10th in the latest Global University Employability Ranking compiled annually by French human resource consultancy Emerging and published by Times Higher Education (THE). It is the only Singapore university in the global top 10, and one of Asia's top two universities for employment.
