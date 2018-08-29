Eight innovative, dedicated teachers receive President's Award

SINGAPORE - Novel teaching methods, from classes in the style of reality TV show MasterChef to helping students find an emotional link with science, helped eight teachers win the President's Award for Teachers on Wednesday (Aug 29).

The teachers were chosen from 2,500 nominated individuals by school leaders, teachers, parents, former and current students. They received the award from President Halimah Yacob at the Istana. The recipients were recognised for their commitment to developing students, creative ways of teaching and being mentors to their colleagues.

They are: Ms Goh Wai Leng from Geylang Methodist School (Primary); Madam S Nirmala Devi from Guangyang Primary; Mr Matthew Ong from St Andrew's Junior School; Ms Ng Sheh Feng from Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary; Mr Edzra Iskandar from Bedok South Secondary; Dr Lim Yi-En from National Junior College; Mr George Teo from Singapore Polytechnic; and Ms Tan Lay Khee from Temasek Polytechnic.

Mr Ong has designed more than 10 games for his classes over the years. His latest, The Revenge of the LetterPillar, unfolds over weeks. His Primary 6 pupils at St Andrew's Junior School are word detectives who must restore order to the English language by catching the villain LetterPillar. Meanwhile, his minions, Dr Verbose and Sentence Sasquatch, are messing up words and sentence structures.

Pupils need to form words and uncover missing letters by earning "letter dollars", which Mr Ong gives as incentives for good work. They can call on literary heroes like poets Edwin Thumboo and Li Bai for help by reciting poems, and open up treasure chests for bonus letters. "I played a lot of games when I was younger... I'm fascinated by how games are designed and their unique ability to capture interest," said the 38-year-old head of department for English. He has received funding from his school to put his game online for more teachers to use.

Madam Nirmala has a creative way of teaching science, in a twist for a subject associated with "hard facts". The lead teacher for science at her school spends the last five to 10 minutes of lessons linking concepts to values.

For instance, she would ask pupils what keeps them upright, just like how a plumb line is used to find the centre of gravity. She also likens plant overcrowding to last-minute cramming before exams and the need to space out activities.

"Talking about feelings helps them remember concepts better. I don't believe in preparing them just for exams," said the 54-year-old.

Two polytechnic educators were also recognised yesterday for their creativity and commitment. Since last year, the award was extended to those from the polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education.

Ms Tan from Temasek Polytechnic wanted her pharmacy students to be able to communicate better with patients instead of just spilling facts. She gets students to record themselves in role-playing sessions and dissect their own performances.

"Things like body language and eye contact are important. The students could be familiar with content but may use a lot of jargon with patients," said the 39-year-old manager for academic development.

Mr Teo, course chair in business innovation and design at Singapore Polytechnic, turns his tutorials into a game show, where students receive envelopes with mystery tasks and race to answer questions.

"I enjoy the energy in class, rather than them just sitting and doing presentations," said the 52-year-old, who joined SP in 2000 after a mid-career change.

"In fact my friends laughed at me and thought I wouldn't last beyond three months as an educator because I'm an impatient person," said Mr Teo, who worked in a bank and in international marketing. "But I've changed a lot. I'm more patient, I see things from different perspectives and I also learn from my students." he said.