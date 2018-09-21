Dunman High and River Valley High to admit O-level students from other schools from next year: MOE

SINGAPORE - The final two Integrated Programme (IP) schools will be participating in the Joint Admissions Exercise from next year.

In a statement on Friday afternoon (Sept 21), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said the two schools are Dunman High School and River Valley High School.

Both schools offer the six-year IP, where students skip the O levels and go straight for their A levels or International Baccalaureate examinations.

They currently do not admit O-level students from other secondary schools into their junior college levels, and are the only ones which have not done so yet.

But this will change with this announcement, as O-level students interested in the JC route will now be able to choose from all IP schools.

This is part of "ongoing efforts to encourage greater diversity in our schools", MOE said

"This will also provide more opportunities for the current students in both schools to interact and experience school life with more students at the junior college level," the ministry added.

The other IP schools are National Junior College, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Eunoia Junior College, Hwa Chong Institution, Raffles Institution, Temasek Junior College and Victoria Junior College.