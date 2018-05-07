Direct admission exercise for secondary schools, JCs starts May 7: MOE

SINGAPORE - Students who wish to apply for direct admission to secondary schools and junior colleges may do so from Monday (May 7).

Meanwhile, students who wish to apply for early admission to the Institute of Technical Education can start doing so this month. Applications for early admission to polytechnics start next month.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement on Monday that the Direct School Admission (DSA) exercise will allow students to gain direct entry to secondary schools and junior colleges based on their talents and achievements, separate from their performance in the Primary School Leaving Examinations or the GCE O-level examinations.

A total of 143 secondary schools and 18 JCs are participating in this year's DSA exercise, said MOE.

Students who participate in the exercise will still be required to take the PSLE or O levels.

If their DSA applications are successful, they will have to decide whether to take up the offer before their exam results are released, said the ministry.

Students who accept their successful DSA offers will then be guaranteed a place in the specific secondary school or junior college, provided that their PSLE or O-level results meet the minimum requirements for admission.

Under the Polytechnic Early Admissions Exercise for graduating O-level and ITE students, those who are successful in their applications will receive conditional offers before the release of their exam results.

For the conditional offer to be confirmed, their results must meet the minimum entry requirements for the offered polytechnic course.

The same process applies to graduating O-level and N-level students who apply for early admission to the ITE Nitec and Higher Nitec courses.

For more information, students can visit the Ministry of Education website.