Decorating lanterns for Mid-Autumn Festival

President Halimah Yacob and Ms Low Yen Ling, who is Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is today, by decorating lanterns with Boon Lay Garden Primary School pupils Sahana Kumar (with purple mask) and Syed Mohammad Qayyum, both eight, during a visit to the school's Big Heart Student Care (BHSC) centre yesterday. Ms Low is chairman of BHSC, which is a school-based student care centre that supports the development of children from low-income homes, and provides them with learning support after school hours.