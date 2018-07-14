Creating useful gizmos out of e-waste

All Hong Kah Secondary School student Teoh Yu Yun (in spectacles) was given was a broken fan. For over an hour, the 15-year-old worked with her group members, Kelly Choy Mun Yee (far left) and Ramamoorthi Gopika, to turn the fan into a water sensor that can alert plant owners whenever their plants need water. She was among more than 800 students from Primary 5 to Secondary 3 from 17 schools who took part in the Caltex Fuel Your School - Tech Jam 2018 learning journey programme earlier this week. During the sessions at the Science Centre Singapore, the students learnt how to repurpose e-waste into something useful. Said Yu Yun, a Secondary 3 student: "The sessions helped me understand more about e-waste and how I can help the environment. I hope more Singaporeans can learn how to repurpose e-waste." Students who showed aptitude and interest have been invited to take part in a hackathon in November. The Science Centre is holding public sessions this weekend to teach children how to create a robot from e-waste.