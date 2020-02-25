Coronavirus: Universities suspend exchange programmes to South Korea, advise students there to come back

SINGAPORE - Just as she was about to leave for the airport to catch a 1am flight on Monday morning (Feb 24) to Seoul for a four-month exchange programme, the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student received an e-mail saying the programme had been suspended.

The e-mail, from NTU's Office of Global Education and Mobility that handles such programmes, was sent at about 9.50pm on Sunday and seen by The Straits Times.

It also advised its students who were already in South Korea to "come back to Singapore as soon as possible".

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Singapore Management University (SMU) have also suspended exchange programmes to South Korea.

The NTU student, who wanted to be identified only as Noel, had to cancel her flight at the last minute late on Sunday night, as did her friends who were also supposed to be on the programme.

In response to queries, an NTU spokesman confirmed that the university is suspending all semester exchanges to South Korea until further notice.

This is in view of the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation in South Korea, and in line with the Ministry of Health's advisory for travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Daegu and Chengdo and to exercise caution when travelling to the rest of South Korea, he said.

The spokesman added: "Several of our partner universities in South Korea have informed us that they would like to defer all their incoming exchanges due to the Covid-19 developments in their country.

"NTU will similarly work with our partner universities in South Korea to defer all outbound student exchanges until further notice."

Alternative options for affected students include pursuing credit-bearing internships or taking up courses during the May to August vacation period.

These students may also apply for overseas exchanges or internships in the next or subsequent semesters.

Noel told ST her exchange coordinator had given her options such as taking a leave of absence for the rest of the semester and delaying graduation, or joining this semester midway through in NTU.

She has to decide on a course of action by 8am on Wednesday, she said.

But she said NTU could have given the affected students better options, such as letting them take certain modules as pass/fail modules in NTU, as is usually the case for students on exchange in other universities.

Noel said she felt disappointed at having to miss out on the exchange programme.

"I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Going somewhere on a holiday is different from experiencing campus life and culture as a student in that country, and it's a shame that this is a lost chance."

NTU's spokesman said the university is also looking into the matter of insurance claims, and will advise students on their claims where applicable.

Over at NUS,a spokesman said the university is reaching out to affected students to provide assistance and support.

Arrangements will be made for students who are currently in South Korea to return to Singapore as soon as possible, he added.

Alternative arrangements for affected students are being explored, such as helping them obtain local internships.

"Students may also apply for a leave of absence for this semester and the university will assist them to secure modules in the summer semester without incurring additional tuition fees."

At SMU, its spokesman said the university would continue to work with its partner universities in South Korea and make alternative arrangements for affected students, taking into account their preferences and requirements.

"The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff remain the university's top priority, and we will provide the best possible support to them."