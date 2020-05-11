Coronavirus: Direct School Admission exercise to open on May 12, with selection process going virtual

SINGAPORE - Application for the Direct School Admission (DSA) exercise for admission to secondary schools and junior colleges in 2021 will open on Tuesday (May 12), with the selection process moving online in the light of the Covid-19 situation.

A total 146 secondary schools and 20 junior colleges (JC) are participating this year in DSA, which gives students the opportunity to get into a secondary school or JC based on their achievements and talents, in addition to their academic performance.

The DSA scheme recognises talent in non-academic areas such as sports and the arts, and grants Primary 6 pupils places in secondary schools before they sit the Primary School Leaving Examination.

To ensure the safety of all students and school personnel in view of the coronavirus pandemic, DSA schools will not hold any physical trials or face-to-face interviews as part of their selection process, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement on Monday.

Instead, the interviews and selection process for shortlisted DSA candidates will be conducted via electronic modes (e-modes) at the applicants' primary school for secondary school DSA applications, and at the applicants' secondary school for JC applications.

This ensures there is no inter-mingling of students across schools, and that safe distancing measures are adhered to.

Students will be provided with access to video-conferencing capability, as well as standardised and suitable venues and equipment to ensure fairness in the selection process.

The DSA schools will use e-modes, which the students are already familiar with, so as to avoid creating additional workload for the students.

This includes conducting interviews through video conference and performance tasks, where the students may be asked to perform tasks, such as simple pencil sketches or musical performances, so as to demonstrate their attributes and potential in a specific talent area.

The format and task will depend on the student's area of talent, as well as the school's selection criteria.

MOE recognises that there may be limitations in assessing students via e-modes for certain talent areas, such as team sports, but it reassures students that schools will adopt a holistic approach towards selection.

In addition to the interviews and selection via e-modes, schools will also consider other factors such as the student's Co-Curricular Activity (CCA) records and their past achievements.

DSA schools may also seek additional inputs from the student's current school.

The selection period for the DSA secondary schools is from July 1 to Sept 14, while the period for DSA junior colleges is from June 29 to Sept 4.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung had said last week that the DSA scheme will try to take in as many students as it did last year. It had 3,500 students who successfully applied to secondary schools through DSA last year.