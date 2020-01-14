Class of 2019 sets new record

Students who sat last year's O-level examinations set a new record, with 85.2 per cent of the cohort attaining five or more passes.

This is up from 84.8 per cent in 2018, which was Singapore's best showing at the national exam in at least three decades.

The record before that was 84.3 per cent, in 2016.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said yesterday that of the 24,409 candidates last year, 99.9 per cent passed their O levels - which means they passed at least one subject - while 96.5 per cent passed at least three.

This is comparable to the performance of the 26,750-strong cohort in 2018, MOE said.

An SEAB spokesman told The Straits Times that another 1,262 private candidates sat the O-level exams last year. Of these, 89.5 per cent passed and were awarded certificates.

Students who wish to apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education may do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their O-level results.

JAE registration is open until 4pm on Friday.

Students seeking guidance on their options can approach their teachers or the education and career guidance counsellors supporting their schools.

Students can also use the Web-based MySkillsFuture portal to find out more, and match their interests and aptitudes to specific courses and careers.

