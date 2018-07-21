CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) taking precautions after food poisoning outbreak

SINGAPORE - About 200 students of CHIJ Secondary School (Toa Payoh) have come down with symptoms of food poisoning, including diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

The source of the contamination has yet to be determined, said the Ministry of Health, which was notified by the school on Thursday (July 19), when students began showing symptoms.

Most of the students who became sick have returned to school and none was hospitalised, said the school's principal, Mrs Karen Tay, in response to queries from The Straits Times .

"The school is monitoring the situation and working with the relevant government agencies to ascertain the cause of the symptoms. As a precautionary measure, the affected students' classrooms and school toilets have been cleaned and disinfected," said Mrs Tay.

In a letter circulated to parents on Friday, obtained by The Straits Times, the school also said that food sources in the school were being monitored as a precaution.

Several parents contacted expressed support for the school, regardless of whether their children had got sick.

"Even if it is the canteen's fault, they don't do it intentionally... it's like if you go to a hawker centre, it's the same kind of risk there," said Mrs Audra Chuah, 46, whose Secondary 2 daughter was unaffected.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the infection, said MOH.