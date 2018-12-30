Changes in Singapore's primary and secondary schools from next year

In September this year, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced changes to get schools, students and parents to move away from focusing too much on grades, and help students discover the joy of learning. These are the key changes:

• From next year, all Primary 1 and 2 assessments and exams will be removed. Teachers will use bite-sized assessment tools like quizzes to gauge their pupils' learning.

• Secondary 1 students will no longer have a mid-year exam from next year. The removal of mid-year examinations at Primary 3, Primary 5 and Secondary 3 will be carried out in 2020 and 2021.

• The MOE will set guidelines for schools so that there should be only one class test for each subject per term that count towards the year-end score. Teachers will use assessment tools such as worksheets, class work and homework instead.

• Report books will from next year no longer show a student's position in class or cohort.