'Budget' schools for expat kids

1 hour ago

"Budget" international schools have been emerging to cater to expats working here on local terms.

At least four such schools have been set up in the last one to two years, charging less than half the $40,000 to $50,000 yearly fee it costs to send a child to a popular international school.

These cheaper schools, which may have fewer facilities and smaller campuses, charge about $17,000 to over $20,000 a year.

Recognising the demand for lower-cost options, the Government launched two tenders for affordable foreign school operators for the first time last year, to ensure that Singapore remains cost-competitive for international businesses operating here.

The more premium international schools are also trying to keep fees down, by cutting registration fees, offering early-bird discounts and even instalment schemes.

