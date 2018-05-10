Brilliant, but needs special attention

Hong Wen School pupil Xavier Wong is able to solve mathematics questions that are two years above his current Primary 4 level. And his IQ score easily places him in the top 2 per cent of the population.

But the 10-year-old, a member of high-IQ society Mensa Singapore, was also a handful for his teachers back in lower primary.

He could not sit still, would disturb his classmates and often practised his wushu martial art moves next to his desk in class after completing his work.

"When he was in lower primary, he would shout out the answer whenever a teacher asked a question. The teacher had to remind him to let others have a chance," said his mother, Ms Angela Lee.

The 46-year-old and her senior procurement executive husband, Anthony, 47, thought it was normal for boys to have "excessive energy". This was until Xavier, who is in the school's wushu team, turned seven and a psychologist discovered he has mild attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

"Most people have the misconception that gifted kids, given their high intellect, would not have any development issues, and that they have no problems doing well in their studies," added his mother, a process and infrastructure manager, who also has a 13-year-old son enrolled in Mensa. "But this mentality may end up putting the child at a disadvantage."

A small proportion of gifted kids here are believed to show such special needs, experts told The Straits Times. These disorders include ADHD, autism, dyslexia and obsessive-compulsive disorder. They may affect a gifted child's ability to learn well in a conventional setting. For example, a bright child with dyslexia may need more time when reading and writing.

As such, their grades may be inconsistent, even for the same subject. They may also have trouble handing in their homework, following teachers' instructions and getting along with their classmates.

Since his parents started teaching him self-control, Xavier can now better control his impulses and waits for his turn to answer questions. Whenever he has an urge to blurt out an answer, he holds on to an object, such as his desk, and counts to 10 before asking if it is the right moment to do so. During recess, he runs to burn off his excess energy.

Dr Wilson Chan, principal psychologist at psychological practice The Gifted Lab, said these "twice-exceptional children" - meaning they are gifted but have some form of disability - are often misunderstood, especially when adults are unaware of their unique challenges. Some may have to work harder than others to reach their potential.

"They may experience frustrations and have doubt about their own abilities because of their apparent academic underperformance, especially if they compare themselves with their intellectual peers."

Observers noted that it is difficult to determine the number of twice-exceptional children here due to the varied nature of development disorders in them.

In Australia, the percentage of gifted children who have special needs is between 10 and 30 per cent, according to studies.

Mensa Singapore does not track figures for twice-exceptional kids, but observed that some of its young members have special needs. It has an active membership of more than 1,300 members, of whom over 400 are between three and 16 years old.

Noting that the bulk of Mensa children are well adjusted, its president, Ms Priscilla Lee, said: "It can be very difficult for parents and teachers to pick up developmental issues of the child, as a gifted child could compensate for his disabilities."

For parents, the challenge in raising a gifted but special child lies in dealing with people's expectations.

One parent, who declined to be named, said some adults think her son, who was accepted by Mensa four years ago, is "just spoilt".

The nine-year-old, who could easily name more than 50 dinosaurs when he was four, was diagnosed with mild dyspraxia, which affects coordination and movement. Once, he handed in a composition written "in gigantic letters".

A gifted child may do poorly not because he is lackadaisical "but has some processing issues", added the 44-year-old, who exposes the boy to a variety of activities such as art and badminton to improve his coordination and spatial awareness.

The private tutor said while her son can cope with school work, he "has to focus hard to write neatly".

Experts advised parents to identify these children's unique learning gaps, nurture their interests and avoid comparing them with others.

Psychiatrist Lim Boon Leng said: "They may not be able to keep pace in gifted classes, but will also not benefit from special needs classes."

He added that a one-size-fits-all approach may accentuate the difficulties twice-exceptional children face, making it tough for them to reach their potential.